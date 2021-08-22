Cancel
Orogrande, NM

Orogrande calendar: Events coming up

Orogrande Daily
 5 days ago

(OROGRANDE, NM) Live events are coming to Orogrande.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Orogrande:

Rescheduled from 8/14/21 Movies at Medlin: Drive-in Movie Godzilla vs. Kong

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 1900 U.S. 54, Alamogordo, NM 88310

The City of Alamogordo brings you: Movies at Medlin: Drive-in Movie Godzilla vs. Kong

PALS Two Day Course - December 6-7, 2021

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 3948 E. Lohman Ave., Education Department (Behind Walgreen's), Las Cruces, NM 88011

***NOTICE: Enrollment in this class requires the participant to attend or cancel their order. By placing this order for attending the class,

CPI Nonviolent Crisis Intervention Course

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 3948 E. Lohman Ave, Education Department (Behind Walgreen's), Las Cruces, NM 88011

This is the CPI nonviolence crisis intervention course. This course is only for MountainView employees and contractors.

Semi-Private Session

Chaparral, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1160 Riley Way, Chaparral, NM

Four hour semi private training session covering basic to finished riding, fundamental and intermediate control of horse and rider, developing and furthering the collection and frame of the horse.

Orogrande, NM
ABOUT

With Orogrande Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

