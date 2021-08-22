Cancel
Shaniko, OR

Coming soon: Shaniko events

Shaniko Post
 5 days ago

(SHANIKO, OR) Live events are coming to Shaniko.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shaniko:

Madras Open House

Madras, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Southeast 7th Street, Madras, OR, Madras, OR 97741

Celebrate an outstanding year of land conservation and stewardship with Deschutes Land Trust.

Conversation with Modern Day Pioneers: UNTI FARM (3:00-4:30PM SEPT 13-16)

Tygh Valley, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 57557 Tygh Valley Road, Tygh Valley, OR 97063

It’s not often you get the chance to have an upfront and personal conversation with intrepid, undaunted, and plucky ranchers and farmers...

OLIVIA HARMS intimate concert - $850.00

Warm Springs, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Enjoy a fun filled weekend of rafting, camping and nature with a Olivia Harms with an after dinner personal concert on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Compass Family Camp

Tygh Valley, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Sign up link: https://app.clovergive.com/App/Form/7c8e85af-f7ca-4bfd-af90-caea20eb595c Compass Family Camp 2021! All meals included! Breakfast, lunch and dinner each full day. If you have strict...

Mobile Farmers Market: Maupin

Maupin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Gorge Grown’s Mobile Farmers Market will be in Maupin on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month from 12pm – 2pm at Kaiser Park with a van full of fresh locally grown seasonal fruits and veggies...

Shaniko Post

With Shaniko Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

