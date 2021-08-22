Cancel
Crane Lake, MN

Live events Crane Lake — what's coming up

Crane Lake News Flash
Crane Lake News Flash
 5 days ago

(CRANE LAKE, MN) Crane Lake is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crane Lake:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZfIJu_0bZWD1Eu00

The Northwood's Band

Tower, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1430 Bois Forte Rd, Tower, MN

Join us at Fortune Bay for our FREE outdoor summer music series! We are featuring local bands, will have a small outdoor bar, and Street Tacos and Eats will have their food truck parked here...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DV5Ny_0bZWD1Eu00

Introduction to Lightroom Classic

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

TWO DAY CLASS: Wednesdays, August 25 and September 1, 2021 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM This class is for all of you photographers who want to improve your photographs…and who doesn’t? Whether you are just...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yuo68_0bZWD1Eu00

LedgeRock Summer VBS 2021

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:45 PM

Address: 1515 E Camp St, Ely, MN

As kids explore a world of concrete and cranes, rivets and rebar, bulldozers and backhoes, they will learn to build their faith on Jesus as they uncover the truth that He who began a good work...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zESB9_0bZWD1Eu00

Make an Amazonite Necklace

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Students in this class will create a necklace featuring Amazonite gemstones combined with pearls, and glass and stone beads. While students will work from a kit, additional beads will be available...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JMsRT_0bZWD1Eu00

42nd Street

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 238 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

120 mins | Rated PG-13 | Live Show Young Peggy Sawyer is fresh off the bus from small-town America and just another face in the chorus line of ‘Pretty Lady’, the new Broadway show to be directed...

With Crane Lake News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

