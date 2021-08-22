Cancel
Orla, TX

Orla events coming up

 5 days ago

(ORLA, TX) Live events are lining up on the Orla calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orla:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ld7e_0bZWD0MB00

PECOS TX - Moto XTREME Circus

Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

PECOS 𝐓𝐗‼️•AUGUST 18𝐭𝐡 •Buck Jackson Rodeo Arena .ARE YOU READY ⁉️ JOIN US ,,Bring out the whole family - High-flying excitement! Bring out the whole family You don't want to miss out on the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mr4vK_0bZWD0MB00

Cyclone Ballparks Grand Opening

Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 66 Co Rd 118, Pecos, TX

Join us for the official Grand Opening of Cyclone Ballparks on August 28, 2021. This is a free community event that will welcome everyone from Pecos and surrounding areas to come view the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dREMj_0bZWD0MB00

FRIDAY – Reeves Co. SO

Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 500 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

The FRIDAY program is specifically designed to serve as continuing education for law enforcement officers. This 8 hour class includes topics such as the Alcoholic Beverage Code, Alcohol’s Effect...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EDfyZ_0bZWD0MB00

Innovation Lab Orientation: 3D Printers

Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 315 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

The Reeves County Library holds weekly orientations to show how to use the 3D printers at the library. You can use the 3D printers to print off many 3-dimensional objects out of plastic, including...

Orla, TX
With Orla News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

