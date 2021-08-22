Orla events coming up

(ORLA, TX) Live events are lining up on the Orla calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orla:

PECOS TX - Moto XTREME Circus Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

PECOS 𝐓𝐗‼️•AUGUST 18𝐭𝐡 •Buck Jackson Rodeo Arena .ARE YOU READY ⁉️ JOIN US ,,Bring out the whole family - High-flying excitement! Bring out the whole family You don't want to miss out on the...

Cyclone Ballparks Grand Opening Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 66 Co Rd 118, Pecos, TX

Join us for the official Grand Opening of Cyclone Ballparks on August 28, 2021. This is a free community event that will welcome everyone from Pecos and surrounding areas to come view the...

FRIDAY – Reeves Co. SO Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 500 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

The FRIDAY program is specifically designed to serve as continuing education for law enforcement officers. This 8 hour class includes topics such as the Alcoholic Beverage Code, Alcohol’s Effect...

Innovation Lab Orientation: 3D Printers Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 315 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

The Reeves County Library holds weekly orientations to show how to use the 3D printers at the library. You can use the 3D printers to print off many 3-dimensional objects out of plastic, including...