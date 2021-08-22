Cancel
Atlanta, ID

Atlanta calendar: Events coming up

Atlanta Post
 5 days ago

(ATLANTA, ID) Atlanta is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Atlanta area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SKqjw_0bZWCzUq00

Gold Digger Days Music Festival 2021

Idaho City, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 3867 Idaho 21, Idaho City, ID 83631

Gold Mine Grill and Saloon's 2nd Annual Gold Digger Days Music Fest! Sept 24th and 25th, 2021!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pMvwk_0bZWCzUq00

Practical DevOps & Continuous Delivery 2 Days Training in Mississauga

Lowman, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Lowman, ID

Our classroom TRAINING PROVIDES YOU THE OPPORTUNITY TO INTERACT WITH INSTRUCTORS AND BENEFIT FROM FACE-to-face instruction.COURSE DESCRIPTION: DevOps and Continuous Delivery are a set of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PIeT_0bZWCzUq00

August 21 - 26, 2021

Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 640 Critchfield St, Stanley, ID

August on the Middle Fork at it's best, fishing is fantastic, waters are clear and green, kayaks are out in full swing, bask in the final days of summer! We also include a night at the Flying B...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzzER_0bZWCzUq00

Jesse Dayne & The Sagebrush Drifters

Idaho City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3867 ID-21, Idaho City, ID

Jesse Dayne & The Sagebrush Drifters have hit the ground running! Bringing country music to stages of all sizes all over Idaho and the greater northwest since 2018. The S...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29n7ud_0bZWCzUq00

Grateful for the Sawtooths

Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Grateful for the Sawtooths Flashback with the regions best Grateful Dead tribute band live two nights at the Kasino Club in Stanley Idaho.

Atlanta, ID
