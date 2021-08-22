Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Santeetlah, NC

Lake Santeetlah calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Lake Santeetlah Journal
Lake Santeetlah Journal
 5 days ago

(LAKE SANTEETLAH, NC) Lake Santeetlah is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake Santeetlah:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KrCoZ_0bZWCxjO00

Live Music at Chevelles 66

Hayesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 983 NC-69, Hayesville, NC

Chevelles 66 Restaurant Bar PASTA NIGHT - BURGER NIGHT - TRIVIA - WING NIGHT - PRIME RIB NIGHT - 1/2 OFF APPETIZER NIGHT - LIVE MUSIC NIGHTS - SUNDAY BRUNCH

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bL1p6_0bZWCxjO00

1st Annual Pet Celebration Concert "Howling on the Square"

Hayesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Live music from THE GREAT band Gnarly Fingers. A benefit for the Celebration of Pets Foundation

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070FHC_0bZWCxjO00

Iron on Iron: Student Ministry Conference

Andrews, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 75 Mae Johnson Way, Andrews, NC

The Iron on Iron student ministry conference is focused on equipping youth pastors and their teams to better make disciples in their local church.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9OoO_0bZWCxjO00

The Return

Hayesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 301 Church St, Hayesville, NC

Back for the 4th time The Return is bringing The Invaders with them so you will hear and see two bands for the price of one. The Return will play all of your Beatles favorites and The Invaders...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4VXS_0bZWCxjO00

Country Fare — Good Shepherd Episcopal Church

Hayesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 495 Herbert Hills Dr, Hayesville, NC

Donations will be accepted on the following days (No pick up service available): Small Items: Mon, Aug. 16 - Fri, Aug. 20 9:00 a.m. to noon Mon, Aug. 23 - Wed, Aug. 25 9:00 a.m. to noon Large...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lake Santeetlah Journal

Lake Santeetlah Journal

Lake Santeetlah, NC
15
Followers
209
Post
637
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Santeetlah Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Santeetlah, NC
City
Hayesville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invaders#Nc Donations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy