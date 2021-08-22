Lake Santeetlah calendar: What's coming up

(LAKE SANTEETLAH, NC) Lake Santeetlah is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake Santeetlah:

Live Music at Chevelles 66 Hayesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 983 NC-69, Hayesville, NC

Chevelles 66 Restaurant Bar PASTA NIGHT - BURGER NIGHT - TRIVIA - WING NIGHT - PRIME RIB NIGHT - 1/2 OFF APPETIZER NIGHT - LIVE MUSIC NIGHTS - SUNDAY BRUNCH

1st Annual Pet Celebration Concert "Howling on the Square" Hayesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Live music from THE GREAT band Gnarly Fingers. A benefit for the Celebration of Pets Foundation

Iron on Iron: Student Ministry Conference Andrews, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 75 Mae Johnson Way, Andrews, NC

The Iron on Iron student ministry conference is focused on equipping youth pastors and their teams to better make disciples in their local church.

The Return Hayesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 301 Church St, Hayesville, NC

Back for the 4th time The Return is bringing The Invaders with them so you will hear and see two bands for the price of one. The Return will play all of your Beatles favorites and The Invaders...

Country Fare — Good Shepherd Episcopal Church Hayesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 495 Herbert Hills Dr, Hayesville, NC

Donations will be accepted on the following days (No pick up service available): Small Items: Mon, Aug. 16 - Fri, Aug. 20 9:00 a.m. to noon Mon, Aug. 23 - Wed, Aug. 25 9:00 a.m. to noon Large...