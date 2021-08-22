Cancel
Powder River, WY

Powder River events coming soon

Posted by 
Powder River Times
Powder River Times
 5 days ago

(POWDER RIVER, WY) Powder River has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Powder River:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39FWge_0bZWCwqf00

75 min Candlelight Yin Yoga w/ Hannah

Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:15 PM

Address: 235 W 1st St, Casper, WY

Benefit from the power of Yin Yoga as Hannah Martinez guides you through a 75 minute class. Yin yoga is a slow-paced style of yoga with poses that are held for longer periods of time—three minutes...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cUHwP_0bZWCwqf00

Dog Dinners & Treats

Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 136 S Wolcott St, Casper, WY

Learn how easy it is to make your own dog food & treats and find out how much your pups will love it! $25 per adult

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAUOW_0bZWCwqf00

Back to School Night

Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

We want to welcome you to our Back to School Night! We will celebrate the beginning of our school year by welcoming our children into their new classrooms to meet their teachers and get to know...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33F1is_0bZWCwqf00

4th Monday Amoco Park Clean-up

Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1007 W 1st St, Casper, WY

August 23, 2021 @ 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm - As part of UU Casper’s commitment to co-adopt Amoco Park along with The Table, we are helping clean up the park on the 4th Monday of each month, June through...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KE088_0bZWCwqf00

Sunday Morning | 10:30AM Service

Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 5725 Highland Dr, Casper, WY

Second Service. We are located off East 2nd Street in the McMurry Business Park. The main entrance is accessible from the southern parking lot. Staff offices are located on the second floor of the...

Powder River Times

Powder River Times

Powder River, WY
ABOUT

With Powder River Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

