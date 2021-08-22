Live events on the horizon in Wiederkehr Village

(WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR) Wiederkehr Village has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wiederkehr Village:

Space Jesus Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop #9306, Ozark, AR

As usual Space Jesus took me on a wild ride. I left the earth, took a trip across the universe, nearly broke my neck, made some new friends along the way & loved every minute of it! He never...

LuSiD Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop, Ozark, AR

► Bookings: shutchinson@rogueagency.us ► Website: www.lusidelia.com ► Spotify: http://bit.ly/LUSID-Spotify ► Instagram: www.instagram.com/lusidmusic

Artifakts Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop, Ozark, AR

Artifakts is the ever-evolving, electronic hip-hop project of Garret Meyer. artifaktmusic@gmail.com www.ArtifaktsMusic.com www.soundcloud.com/Artifakts