Wiederkehr Village, AR

Live events on the horizon in Wiederkehr Village

Posted by 
Wiederkehr Village News Alert
Wiederkehr Village News Alert
 5 days ago

(WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR) Wiederkehr Village has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wiederkehr Village:

Space Jesus

Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop #9306, Ozark, AR

As usual Space Jesus took me on a wild ride. I left the earth, took a trip across the universe, nearly broke my neck, made some new friends along the way & loved every minute of it! He never...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ms8Hx_0bZWCvxw00

LuSiD

Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop, Ozark, AR

► Bookings: shutchinson@rogueagency.us ► Website: www.lusidelia.com ► Spotify: http://bit.ly/LUSID-Spotify ► Instagram: www.instagram.com/lusidmusic

Artifakts

Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop, Ozark, AR

Artifakts is the ever-evolving, electronic hip-hop project of Garret Meyer. artifaktmusic@gmail.com www.ArtifaktsMusic.com www.soundcloud.com/Artifakts

Wiederkehr Village News Alert

Wiederkehr Village, AR
With Wiederkehr Village News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

