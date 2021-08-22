Cancel
Marsland, NE

Marsland calendar: What's coming up

Marsland Updates
Marsland Updates
 5 days ago

(MARSLAND, NE) Marsland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marsland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UbFfO_0bZWCu5D00

The Good Life Retreat

Crawford, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3200 US-20, Crawford, NE

Who: DCCC Members and up to one guest. When: Friday August 27th - Sunday August 29th Where: Fort Robinson State Park, Crawford, NE What: Are you "Corny" enough or "Redneck" enough to enjoy the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H97hx_0bZWCu5D00

Memorial service

Hay Springs, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: Hay Springs, NE

Find the obituary of Marc Gering (1956 - 2021) from Chadron, NE. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Bird Walk at Fort Robinson State Park

Crawford, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 3200 US-20, Crawford, NE

Join the Watchable Wildlife Biologist for an exploration of birds at Fort Robinson State Park. Together we will discover the resident birds as well as the migrating birds of the Pine Ridge. During...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6555_0bZWCu5D00

Awaken the Dawn/Tent America

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Awaken the Dawn/Tent America is on Facebook. To connect with Awaken the Dawn/Tent America, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HCqrW_0bZWCu5D00

Chadron, Nebraska ~ Blazing Holy Fire Revival!

Chadron, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: W 8th St & Mears St., Chadron, NE 69337

Longing for God's presence & power? There will be prayer, worship, healing, deliverance, salvation, miracles, signs, wonders & lots of fun!

Marsland Updates

Marsland Updates

Marsland, NE
ABOUT

With Marsland Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

