Live events on the horizon in Vinson

(VINSON, OK) Vinson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Vinson:

Southwest Oklahoma Town Hall Altus, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 201-221 East Commerce Street, Altus, OK 73521

An opportunity for the public to ask questions and voice their opinions on subjects that are important to them.

ESD Varsity Football @ Wellington Wellington, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Wellington (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Episcopal School of Dallas (Dallas, TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Sayre's Route 66 Farmer's Market Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - October 2021 Tuesdays, 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m Saturdays, 8 am - 12 pm Location:714 North 4th Street