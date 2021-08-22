What’s up Lindon: Local events calendar

(LINDON, CO) Live events are coming to Lindon.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lindon:

October 2021Emich VW/Chevy Track Day Event Deer Trail, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 93301 U.S. 36, Deer Trail, CO 80105

Come out and join the crew from Emich VW, Emich Chevrolet, and Emich Automotive at our October 17th Track Day event (our 15th Event)

Planning Commission Meeting Fort Morgan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

The agenda for this meeting is available to download and view.

2021 Youth Soccer 3-4 Year Old - Brush, CO 2021 Brush, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Description PLEASE INDICATE SHIRT SIZE IN THE COMMENTS WHILE REGISTERING. Ages 9-12. Season will begin (approx.) August 17th and games will be played 8/28, 9/2, 9/11, and 9/18. Game will be at...

Masterson Method Demo With Lindsay Madorin Brush, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 611 Edison St, Brush, CO

As a speaker at the Open House for MSER, Lindsay Madorin will be demonstrating equine bodywork utilizing Masterson Method techniques on Saturday, August 28 from 3-4 p.m. MST . Suggested donation...

MRA Series Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

The Motorcycle Roadracing Association Inc. (MRA) takes pride in creating fun, safe, affordable, competitive motorcycle roadracing opportunities in Colorado! The MRA features the fastest riders on...