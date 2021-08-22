Cancel
Lindon, CO

What's up Lindon: Local events calendar

Lindon Today
Lindon Today
 5 days ago

(LINDON, CO) Live events are coming to Lindon.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lindon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WtX1e_0bZWCsJl00

October 2021Emich VW/Chevy Track Day Event

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 93301 U.S. 36, Deer Trail, CO 80105

Come out and join the crew from Emich VW, Emich Chevrolet, and Emich Automotive at our October 17th Track Day event (our 15th Event)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EuGyI_0bZWCsJl00

Planning Commission Meeting

Fort Morgan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

The agenda for this meeting is available to download and view.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U5aec_0bZWCsJl00

2021 Youth Soccer 3-4 Year Old - Brush, CO 2021

Brush, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Description PLEASE INDICATE SHIRT SIZE IN THE COMMENTS WHILE REGISTERING. Ages 9-12. Season will begin (approx.) August 17th and games will be played 8/28, 9/2, 9/11, and 9/18. Game will be at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35gwnT_0bZWCsJl00

Masterson Method Demo With Lindsay Madorin

Brush, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 611 Edison St, Brush, CO

As a speaker at the Open House for MSER, Lindsay Madorin will be demonstrating equine bodywork utilizing Masterson Method techniques on Saturday, August 28 from 3-4 p.m. MST . Suggested donation...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PRMX_0bZWCsJl00

MRA Series

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

The Motorcycle Roadracing Association Inc. (MRA) takes pride in creating fun, safe, affordable, competitive motorcycle roadracing opportunities in Colorado! The MRA features the fastest riders on...

Lindon Today

Lindon Today

Lindon, CO
With Lindon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

