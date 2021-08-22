Cancel
Hoffmeister, NY

Coming soon: Hoffmeister events

Hoffmeister Dispatch
Hoffmeister Dispatch
 5 days ago

(HOFFMEISTER, NY) Hoffmeister is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hoffmeister area:

Storytime!

Little Falls, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 10 Waverly Pl, Little Falls, NY

A storytime for kids aged 4-8! Our leader will be Amy LaPuma, a former teacher! This program will promote early literacy skills literacy and a lifelong love of reading. If you have younger / older...

Junior Golf League

Little Falls, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 6069 NY-5, Little Falls, NY

Attention Junior Golfers (Ages 8-16) There will be a team for boys and a team for girls so that everyone has a fair chance to play and have fun! Cost: $75/golfer for the entire summer The league...

Friday Night Couples’ Clinic

Little Falls, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 6069 NY-5, Little Falls, NY

Schedule a golf lesson with PGA Pro Mark Lane on any Friday evening this summer from June 4th through August 27th! $25.00 Per Couple Call 315-823-0330 to sign up or for more information!

Speculator Lions Club Annual Fly-in Pancake Breakfast

Piseco, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Piseco, NY

Join the Speculator Lions Club for their annual fly-in and pancake breakfast at the Piseco Airport. Check out the planes, have some pancakes and scrambled eggs, and make sure to get your raffle...

Swim Lessons (LF)

Little Falls, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:15 PM

Address: 15 Jackson St, Little Falls, NY

« All Events SR Aqua Aerobics (LF) August 26 @ 3:15 pm - 4:15 pm

Hoffmeister Dispatch

Hoffmeister Dispatch

Hoffmeister, NY
With Hoffmeister Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

