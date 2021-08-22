Coming soon: Hoffmeister events

(HOFFMEISTER, NY) Hoffmeister is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hoffmeister area:

Storytime! Little Falls, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 10 Waverly Pl, Little Falls, NY

A storytime for kids aged 4-8! Our leader will be Amy LaPuma, a former teacher! This program will promote early literacy skills literacy and a lifelong love of reading. If you have younger / older...

Junior Golf League Little Falls, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 6069 NY-5, Little Falls, NY

Attention Junior Golfers (Ages 8-16) There will be a team for boys and a team for girls so that everyone has a fair chance to play and have fun! Cost: $75/golfer for the entire summer The league...

Friday Night Couples’ Clinic Little Falls, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 6069 NY-5, Little Falls, NY

Schedule a golf lesson with PGA Pro Mark Lane on any Friday evening this summer from June 4th through August 27th! $25.00 Per Couple Call 315-823-0330 to sign up or for more information!

Speculator Lions Club Annual Fly-in Pancake Breakfast Piseco, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Piseco, NY

Join the Speculator Lions Club for their annual fly-in and pancake breakfast at the Piseco Airport. Check out the planes, have some pancakes and scrambled eggs, and make sure to get your raffle...

Swim Lessons (LF) Little Falls, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:15 PM

Address: 15 Jackson St, Little Falls, NY

« All Events SR Aqua Aerobics (LF) August 26 @ 3:15 pm - 4:15 pm