Lefor events calendar

(LEFOR, ND) Live events are lining up on the Lefor calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lefor:

A Chocolate Affair Dickinson, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1031 West Villard Street, Dickinson, ND 58601

Join us in celebrating the 12th annual tasting of chocolate delights, fine wines, and craft beers!

NDGA Field Day & Jr Heifer Show Gladstone, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 10190 22nd St SW, Gladstone, ND

We hope you'll join us August 28th for the annual NDGA field day! The agenda is attached. Please shoot Klint a text if you'll be attending so we can make sure we have enough food and beverages!

Pooch Pool Party Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 2004 Fairway St, Dickinson, ND

Tuesday, August 24, 20215:30 PM – 7:30 PMWest River Community CenterContact: 701-456-2074It’s a party for the pooches! Dickinson Parks and Recreation Department is holding its annual Pooch Pool...

Church Family Picnic Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Join us for our annual church family picnic. There will be yard games, a bounce house, a 75 foot inflatable obstacle course and even a dunk tank! We will be grilling hamburgers and hotdogs. Please...

Bakken Inflatable 5K Fundraiser Dickinson, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3753 114th Avenue Southwest, Crooked Crane Trail, Dickinson, ND 58601

The Bakken Inflatable 5K is a fun family event with inflatables, mechanical bull, gaming bus, and food vendors. A fun day for all!