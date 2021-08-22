Cancel
Lefor, ND

Lefor events calendar

Posted by 
Lefor Journal
Lefor Journal
 5 days ago

(LEFOR, ND) Live events are lining up on the Lefor calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lefor:

A Chocolate Affair

Dickinson, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1031 West Villard Street, Dickinson, ND 58601

Join us in celebrating the 12th annual tasting of chocolate delights, fine wines, and craft beers!

NDGA Field Day & Jr Heifer Show

Gladstone, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 10190 22nd St SW, Gladstone, ND

We hope you'll join us August 28th for the annual NDGA field day! The agenda is attached. Please shoot Klint a text if you'll be attending so we can make sure we have enough food and beverages!

Pooch Pool Party

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 2004 Fairway St, Dickinson, ND

Tuesday, August 24, 20215:30 PM – 7:30 PMWest River Community CenterContact: 701-456-2074It’s a party for the pooches! Dickinson Parks and Recreation Department is holding its annual Pooch Pool...

Church Family Picnic

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Join us for our annual church family picnic. There will be yard games, a bounce house, a 75 foot inflatable obstacle course and even a dunk tank! We will be grilling hamburgers and hotdogs. Please...

Bakken Inflatable 5K Fundraiser

Dickinson, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3753 114th Avenue Southwest, Crooked Crane Trail, Dickinson, ND 58601

The Bakken Inflatable 5K is a fun family event with inflatables, mechanical bull, gaming bus, and food vendors. A fun day for all!

With Lefor Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

