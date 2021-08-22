Cancel
Oxbow, ME

Live events Oxbow — what’s coming up

Oxbow Journal
Oxbow Journal
(OXBOW, ME) Live events are lining up on the Oxbow calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oxbow:

Rayno Cote Memorial Tournament

Portage Lake, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 98 Country Club Ave, Portage Lake, ME

Rayno Cote Memorial Tournament is on Facebook. To connect with Rayno Cote Memorial Tournament, join Facebook today.

Balloon "Beyond Painting"

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Come join us for our Glass Resin Art Workshops! This workshop is limited to 14 participants and the cost for this workshop is $55.00 You will be doing a painting of Balloon floating in the sky...

Crown of Maine Balloon Fest

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 84 Mechanic St, Presque Isle, ME

The Crown of Maine Balloon Fest offers a weekend of hot air balloons, kids events, music, other family friendly fun. Schedule: 5:30am: am Mass Ascension -

JA Aroostook Golf Classic

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 35 Parkhurst Siding Rd, Presque Isle, ME

Support JA programs in Aroostook County. Join us for a day of fun, food, and prizes at the JA Aroostook Golf Classic. CASH PRIZES FOR TOP TEAMS In Both MEN & MIXED Divisions Teams Paid for both...

Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce Open House

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3 Houlton Rd, Presque Isle, ME

In celebration of our 30th year of our building, we are hosting an open house! Stop by for a free hotdog roast, giveaways and building tours!

ABOUT

With Oxbow Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

