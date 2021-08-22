Events on the Countyline calendar

(COUNTYLINE, OK) Countyline is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Countyline:

LIFT August 2021 - Duncan, OK 2021 Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Address: 800 Chisholm Trail Pkwy, Duncan, OK

Description This class is designed for children 12-15 years to promote and provide a safe and instructional training in the weight/cardio room. Children must take this class to utilize the...

Better Together Women's Conference 2021 Marlow, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 213 North Broadway Street, Marlow, OK 73055

A fun Saturday gathering at Marlow FBC to fellowship, learn and grow with other women.

Human Trafficking 101 - FREE Community Training Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 901 Ash Ave, Duncan, OK

Join us for our next FREE community training on August 25th!! Now more than ever we need to be aware and up to date on the tactics involved in human trafficking, be able to make informed decisions...

Sonny Bright Duck Race at the Festival of Service Davis, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: U.S. 77, Davis, OK 73030

Sonny Bright Duck Race - saving kids one duck at a time!

