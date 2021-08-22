Cancel
Countyline, OK

Events on the Countyline calendar

Countyline Bulletin
Countyline Bulletin
(COUNTYLINE, OK) Countyline is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Countyline:

LIFT August 2021 - Duncan, OK 2021

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Address: 800 Chisholm Trail Pkwy, Duncan, OK

Description This class is designed for children 12-15 years to promote and provide a safe and instructional training in the weight/cardio room. Children must take this class to utilize the...

Better Together Women's Conference 2021

Marlow, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 213 North Broadway Street, Marlow, OK 73055

A fun Saturday gathering at Marlow FBC to fellowship, learn and grow with other women.

Human Trafficking 101 - FREE Community Training

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 901 Ash Ave, Duncan, OK

Join us for our next FREE community training on August 25th!! Now more than ever we need to be aware and up to date on the tactics involved in human trafficking, be able to make informed decisions...

Sonny Bright Duck Race at the Festival of Service

Davis, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: U.S. 77, Davis, OK 73030

Sonny Bright Duck Race - saving kids one duck at a time!

Floh- und Trödelmarkt in Aalen/Wasseralfingen, Innenstadt + Stefansplatz

Elmore City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: Stefansplatz, 73433 Aalen

Floh- und Trödelmarkt (Neuware erlaubt) in Aalen/Wasseralfingen am und um den Stefansplatz in der Innenstadt

With Countyline Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

