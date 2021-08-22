Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe, MO

What’s up Santa Fe: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Santa Fe Dispatch
Santa Fe Dispatch
 5 days ago

(SANTA FE, MO) Live events are coming to Santa Fe.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Santa Fe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGCBf_0bZWCmGd00

Monroe County Farmers' Market

Paris, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 N Main St # 201, Paris, MO

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturday, 9am - 12pm Location:Monroe County Courthouse lawn: 300 N Main, Paris, MO 65275

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u3tJF_0bZWCmGd00

Cruise Night

Vandalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Since 2019. Bring lawn chairs and coolers will be allowed

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yVqeu_0bZWCmGd00

Grit & Grace Goat Yoga - Session 1

Paris, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 15680 State Highway 15, Paris, MO 65275

Baby Goats, Wine/Coffee, Yoga & Friends in a beautiful setting

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vGwNN_0bZWCmGd00

Anchor Festival 21

Centralia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

August Anchor Festival 21 will be three days of carnival, food and some musical entertainment. Tinsely Amusements will be set up and run from 3:00 to 11:00 on Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H9GRe_0bZWCmGd00

Sees Creek Strutters

Monroe City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 424 S Locust St, Monroe City, MO

Sees Creek StruttersTickets:Single: $50.00Couple: $65.00Jake: $25.00Sponsor Couples: $275.00Royal Slam Table: $1200.00Grand Slam Table: $900.00Corporate Table: $500.00

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Santa Fe Dispatch

Santa Fe Dispatch

Santa Fe, MO
6
Followers
179
Post
840
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Fe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe City, MO
City
Santa Fe, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Paris, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Carnival#Goats#Wine Coffee#Yoga Friends#Tinsely Amusements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy