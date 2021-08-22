What’s up Santa Fe: Local events calendar

(SANTA FE, MO) Live events are coming to Santa Fe.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Santa Fe:

Monroe County Farmers' Market Paris, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 N Main St # 201, Paris, MO

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturday, 9am - 12pm Location:Monroe County Courthouse lawn: 300 N Main, Paris, MO 65275

Cruise Night Vandalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Since 2019. Bring lawn chairs and coolers will be allowed

Grit & Grace Goat Yoga - Session 1 Paris, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 15680 State Highway 15, Paris, MO 65275

Baby Goats, Wine/Coffee, Yoga & Friends in a beautiful setting

Anchor Festival 21 Centralia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

August Anchor Festival 21 will be three days of carnival, food and some musical entertainment. Tinsely Amusements will be set up and run from 3:00 to 11:00 on Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on...

Sees Creek Strutters Monroe City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 424 S Locust St, Monroe City, MO

Sees Creek StruttersTickets:Single: $50.00Couple: $65.00Jake: $25.00Sponsor Couples: $275.00Royal Slam Table: $1200.00Grand Slam Table: $900.00Corporate Table: $500.00