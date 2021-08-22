Cancel
Ojo Feliz, NM

Ojo Feliz calendar: Events coming up

Ojo Feliz Dispatch
Ojo Feliz Dispatch
 5 days ago

(OJO FELIZ, NM) Ojo Feliz is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ojo Feliz area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WpGm5_0bZWClNu00

Live Music at Elements

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 100 Country Club Dr, Angel Fire, NM

Musical Guest: William Archuleta Enjoy flavorsome fare, delectable drinks, and merry-making music at Elements Fine Dining, located at the Angel Fire Country Club (open to the public).\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PtnN4_0bZWClNu00

Cimarron (New Mexico) Cowboy Music and Poetry Gathering

Cimarron, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 709 S Collison Ave, Cimarron, NM

Western (NOT country) music and poetry which celebrates the American cowboy, past and present.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZoCB_0bZWClNu00

An Evening Serenade

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 15 Cs Ranch Rd, Angel Fire, NM

Serenade in D Major, Op. 25 Ludwig van Beethoven Cello Quartet, Op. 1 “When the Night” Paul Wiancko Violin Sonata in A Major, Op. 47 “Kreutzer” Ludwig van Beethoven Tickets (prices increase on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CSQVG_0bZWClNu00

Music from Angel Fire

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 40 W Ridge Rd, Angel Fire, NM

Tonight’s Theme: The Flute World Gets a New Piece *World Premiere with Composer Paul Wiancko Music from Angel Fire is celebrating its 37th Season in 2021. From August 20 to September 4, 2021, you...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rnH3F_0bZWClNu00

OGCA Boys Varsity Soccer @ Robertson

Las Vegas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Address: 901 Douglas Ave, Las Vegas, NM

The Robertson (Las Vegas, NM) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Oak Grove Classical Academy (Albuquerque, NM) on Tuesday, August 24 @ 3p. Game Details: Game at old middle...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ojo Feliz Dispatch

Ojo Feliz Dispatch

Ojo Feliz, NM
8
Followers
163
Post
310
Views
ABOUT

With Ojo Feliz Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

