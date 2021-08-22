Ojo Feliz calendar: Events coming up

(OJO FELIZ, NM) Ojo Feliz is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ojo Feliz area:

Live Music at Elements Angel Fire, NM

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 100 Country Club Dr, Angel Fire, NM

Musical Guest: William Archuleta Enjoy flavorsome fare, delectable drinks, and merry-making music at Elements Fine Dining, located at the Angel Fire Country Club (open to the public).



Cimarron (New Mexico) Cowboy Music and Poetry Gathering Cimarron, NM

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 709 S Collison Ave, Cimarron, NM

Western (NOT country) music and poetry which celebrates the American cowboy, past and present.

An Evening Serenade Angel Fire, NM

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 15 Cs Ranch Rd, Angel Fire, NM

Serenade in D Major, Op. 25 Ludwig van Beethoven Cello Quartet, Op. 1 “When the Night” Paul Wiancko Violin Sonata in A Major, Op. 47 “Kreutzer” Ludwig van Beethoven Tickets (prices increase on...

Music from Angel Fire Angel Fire, NM

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 40 W Ridge Rd, Angel Fire, NM

Tonight’s Theme: The Flute World Gets a New Piece *World Premiere with Composer Paul Wiancko Music from Angel Fire is celebrating its 37th Season in 2021. From August 20 to September 4, 2021, you...

OGCA Boys Varsity Soccer @ Robertson Las Vegas, NM

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Address: 901 Douglas Ave, Las Vegas, NM

The Robertson (Las Vegas, NM) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Oak Grove Classical Academy (Albuquerque, NM) on Tuesday, August 24 @ 3p. Game Details: Game at old middle...