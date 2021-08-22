Coming soon: Burnt Prairie events

(BURNT PRAIRIE, IL) Live events are lining up on the Burnt Prairie calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burnt Prairie:

Monday Night Carry-out – Denise Rapp’s Moveable Feast New Harmony, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Denise Rapp’s Moveable Feast – 812-453-6781; Email: deniserapp@sbcglobal, or Facebook friend us at: Denise Rapp’s Moveable Feast Denise’s Commercial Kitchen in New Harmony, is serving, Every...

Cub Scout Sign-up! Wayne City, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 106 Race St, Wayne City, IL

Join us for the 2021-2022 Scouting Year! All kids going into grades K-5th are invited to sign-up for Cub Scouts on August 22nd from 2-6pm at the Wayne City First United Methodist Church! In Cub...

Mr. Shipley at The Siamese Dream Art Studio - McLeansboro, IL McLeansboro, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Mr. Shipley performs his original music at The Siamese Dream Art Studio. More details on flyer.

Krimidinner "Der Tod heiratet mit" Wadesville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 02:00 PM

Address: Annastraße 68, 47638 Straelen

Krimidinner Der Tod heiratet mit Das FestDer schönste Tag im Leben einer Frau – ist ihre Hochzeit. So manche fiebert ihr halbes Leben dem gr

2021 Alumni Banquet - Crossville, Illinois Crossville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 700 N State St, Crossville, IL 62827

Please read ALL ticket options AND update incorrect info before sending payment. READY TO REGISTER? Click the green "tickets" button.