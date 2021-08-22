Spofford events calendar

(SPOFFORD, TX) Spofford is ready for live events.

These events are coming up in the Spofford area:

AWP PURGATORY Uvalde, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 2429 MILAM ST, Uvalde, TX 78801

THE NEXT CHAPTER IN AWP WILL BE WRITTEN... AND THE ROAD TO OLYMPUS BEGINS AT PURGATORY! MATCH CARD TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON!

Church Membership Book Study Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Join us in learning about the biblical teachings of church membership.

Del Rio Cars & Coffee Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 900 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio, TX

Held the Last Sunday of every month, Del Rio Cars and Coffee is a recurring monthly meet of local car enthusiasts, and those visiting from out of town. All makes and models welcome! Meet up to...

Mujer Renovada Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Este evento es especialmente para la mujer para que sea fortalecida, levantada y bendecida.⚘❤ div

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2205 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio, TX

Every Friday of August 2021 August 6 August 13 August 20 August 27 3:00pm - 7:00pm No appointment required For Pfizer: Individuals 12 or older are eligible For J&J: Individuals 18 or older are...