Spofford, TX

Spofford events calendar

Spofford News Flash
 5 days ago

(SPOFFORD, TX) Spofford is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Spofford area:

AWP PURGATORY

Uvalde, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 2429 MILAM ST, Uvalde, TX 78801

THE NEXT CHAPTER IN AWP WILL BE WRITTEN... AND THE ROAD TO OLYMPUS BEGINS AT PURGATORY! MATCH CARD TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON!

Church Membership Book Study

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Join us in learning about the biblical teachings of church membership.

Del Rio Cars & Coffee

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 900 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio, TX

Held the Last Sunday of every month, Del Rio Cars and Coffee is a recurring monthly meet of local car enthusiasts, and those visiting from out of town. All makes and models welcome! Meet up to...

Mujer Renovada

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Este evento es especialmente para la mujer para que sea fortalecida, levantada y bendecida.⚘❤ div

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2205 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio, TX

Every Friday of August 2021 August 6 August 13 August 20 August 27 3:00pm - 7:00pm No appointment required For Pfizer: Individuals 12 or older are eligible For J&J: Individuals 18 or older are...

Spofford News Flash

Spofford, TX
ABOUT

With Spofford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Del Rio, TX
Del Rio, TX
Government
City
Spofford, TX
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

