Gateway, CO

Live events Gateway — what’s coming up

Gateway News Watch
Gateway News Watch
 5 days ago

(GATEWAY, CO) Live events are lining up on the Gateway calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gateway:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lX34_0bZWChr000

INSPIRE YOUR SOUL’S JOURNEY RETREAT, RED CLIFFS LODGE MOAB, UTAH

Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: Mile Post 14 Hwy 128, Moab, UT 84532

INSPIRE YOUR SOUL’S JOURNEY RETREAT, RED CLIFFS LODGE MOAB, UTAH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PdczS_0bZWChr000

Intro to Outdoor Top Roping |Moab/Indian Creek, UT :: 11/6 + /7

Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 38.161447, -109.637166, Moab, UT 84532

Flash Foxy Intro to Outdoor Top Roping | Moab/Indian Creek, UT :: 11/6 + /7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vo9WX_0bZWChr000

Rocky Mountain Natural Building Conference

Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 111 E 100 N, Moab, UT 84532

The Natural Building Alliance presents the 2021 Rocky Mountain Natural Building Conference. This will be our first conference outside of Colorado. Come join us in Beautiful Moab, Utah, the home of Community Rebuilds and endless recreation opportunities. The event will be held at the Moab Arts and Recreation Center Thursday, October 14 through Saturday 16th. The theme of the conference is “All Hands In”. This theme recognizes and celebrates the fact that everything that all of us are doing i

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302WlK_0bZWChr000

Moab Folk Festival

Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Address: 198 East Center Street, Moab, UT 84532

Join us for the 19th Annual Moab Folk Festival in beautiful Moab, Utah on November 6 & 7, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AGKmM_0bZWChr000

Regular Moab City Planning Commission Meeting

Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

City of Moab 217 E Center Street Moab, UT 84532 Admin Office: 435-259-5121 Fax: 435-259-4135 Treasurer: 435-259-5123 Planning: 435-259-5129 Recorder: 435-259-2683

With Gateway News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

