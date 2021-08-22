Cancel
Balfour, ND

Balfour calendar: Coming events

Balfour Digest
Balfour Digest
 5 days ago

(BALFOUR, ND) Balfour has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Balfour:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2378na_0bZWCf5Y00

Prairie Village Museum Fair

Rugby, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 102 US-2, Rugby, ND

The Prairie Village Museum in Rugby will be hosting a Village Fair with food trucks & vendors! Come on out and tour the beautiful museum; do a little shopping and bring your appetite! What a great...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dWXNd_0bZWCf5Y00

Worship on the Prairie

Velva, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 26701 195th Street Southeast, Velva, ND 58790

Fun and games 1:00 PM. BBQ 5:00-6:30. Live praise and worship band 6:30-7:00. Evangelist John Ramirez at 7:00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JrEAf_0bZWCf5Y00

Throttles-N-Gears Annual Cancer Run

Velva, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: Velva, ND

Str8jakket is making their debut at the Throttles-N-Gears Annual Cancer Run Saturday August 21st at the Velva Saddle Club

