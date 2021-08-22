Starbuck events coming soon

(STARBUCK, WA) Starbuck has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Starbuck:

Morgan Myles Live at Lagana Cellars Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Please join us on August 21st for an epic night of music and fun at Lagana Cellars w/ Morgan Myles, a soulful, powerhouse singer-songwriter. About this Event

Summer Concert Series: Shanks Pony — Downtown Walla Walla Foundation Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Please join us downtown at First and Main for the free summer concert series brought to you by the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation and the City of Walla Walla.

Live Music at Bruno's by Va Piano: Ghostwind! Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 109 E Main St suite b, Walla Walla, WA

Lets welcome a wonderful duo to Walla Walla! First time performing in town and ready to knock your socks off with what they do best-good music!

Adam's Road Ministry Event. Waitsburg, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 504 Main St, Waitsburg, WA

Adam's Road Ministry Event. at Waitsburg Presbyterian Church, 504 Main St, Waitsburg, WA 99361, Waitsburg, United States on Tue Aug 31 2021 at 07:00 pm

Diego Romero And Friends & WTF Eat it Food Truck Thursday Night Lights concert series in Walla Walla Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 602 Piper Ave, Walla Walla, WA

Thursday Night Lights at the winery in Walla Walla! August 26th Eternal Wines and Drink Washington State present Diego Romero and friends paired with the Where Theres Food Eat It Food Truck. No...