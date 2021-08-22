Erwin events calendar

(ERWIN, SD) Live events are lining up on the Erwin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Erwin area:

Your Total Joint Journey Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 401 9th Ave NW, Watertown, SD

“You can find a lot of helpful tips online, but you can’t ask questions like you can at Your Total Joint Journey. The class was free, only one hour, and very informative. It is worth your time...

Mandy Shay & Luke Abbott-Wilson Live Under the Tent Volga, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 21095 463rd Ave, Volga, SD

Mandy Shay & Luke Abbott-Wilson playing live underneath our Tent. Our cash bar will be set up serving a variety of beer and wine! We will also have a food truck from 4-7PM! Band: 4-7pm Midwest...

SAVE THE DATE! Create on the Northern Prairie Plein Air!! Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

We’re ON!!! Save the Dates : August 19-22 for ALL! August 14th for Photographers! Stay Tuned – More Info to come!

Fiddles and Friends - Watertown Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 E Kemp Ave Suite A, Watertown, SD

Join fiddlers Kenny Putnam, Tom Schafer, and Owen DeJong and their friends, Boyd Bristow, Mike Conner, Nick Schwebach, Al Remund and Larry Roher, with special guest Kaija Bonde from East of...

Kampeska Open Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 351 S Lake Dr, Watertown, SD

August 21 at Prairie Winds. August 22 at Cattail Crossing. More details to come.