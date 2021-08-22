Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erwin, SD

Erwin events calendar

Posted by 
Erwin Daily
Erwin Daily
 5 days ago

(ERWIN, SD) Live events are lining up on the Erwin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Erwin area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WHHba_0bZWCcRN00

Your Total Joint Journey

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 401 9th Ave NW, Watertown, SD

“You can find a lot of helpful tips online, but you can’t ask questions like you can at Your Total Joint Journey. The class was free, only one hour, and very informative. It is worth your time...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QnYdq_0bZWCcRN00

Mandy Shay & Luke Abbott-Wilson Live Under the Tent

Volga, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 21095 463rd Ave, Volga, SD

Mandy Shay & Luke Abbott-Wilson playing live underneath our Tent. Our cash bar will be set up serving a variety of beer and wine! We will also have a food truck from 4-7PM! Band: 4-7pm Midwest...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Pbyb_0bZWCcRN00

SAVE THE DATE! Create on the Northern Prairie Plein Air!!

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

We’re ON!!! Save the Dates : August 19-22 for ALL! August 14th for Photographers! Stay Tuned – More Info to come!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0drzcC_0bZWCcRN00

Fiddles and Friends - Watertown

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 E Kemp Ave Suite A, Watertown, SD

Join fiddlers Kenny Putnam, Tom Schafer, and Owen DeJong and their friends, Boyd Bristow, Mike Conner, Nick Schwebach, Al Remund and Larry Roher, with special guest Kaija Bonde from East of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OLmfY_0bZWCcRN00

Kampeska Open

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 351 S Lake Dr, Watertown, SD

August 21 at Prairie Winds. August 22 at Cattail Crossing. More details to come.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Erwin Daily

Erwin Daily

Erwin, SD
4
Followers
177
Post
149
Views
ABOUT

With Erwin Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, SD
Government
City
Volga, SD
City
Erwin, SD
City
Watertown, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sd Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy