Witten, SD

Events on the Witten calendar

(WITTEN, SD) Live events are coming to Witten.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Witten:

Drug Interdiction Patrol Tactics in Rural Areas

Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

This course is designed to provide rural law enforcement officers with the nuanced legal aspects of arrest, search and seizure for narcotics offenses. This course covers the hazards associated...

Saturday Night with the Bulls

Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 245 Main St, Winner, SD

Annual bull-o-rama held at the Tripp County Rodeo Arena. Bull riding event with mutton bustin' and a junior wild horse race.

BROOMSTICK BARREL SERIES WINNER, SD

Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 E 3rd St, Winner, SD

EVENT DETAILS Barrels & 3D Poles Need to attend 4 of 7 races to qualify for awards exhibitions 5:00 PM Entries close at 6:15 PM with peewees at 6:30 followed by the open barrels, pole exhibitions...

