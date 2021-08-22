Mcalister calendar: Coming events

(MCALISTER, NM) Live events are lining up on the Mcalister calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mcalister area:

ICIP Public Meeting Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 701 N Main St, Clovis, NM

Learn information regarding the City of Clovis' planned infrastructure and capital projects! The meeting will also be broadcast on Facebook Live.

GSSF Match: Glock GSSF Indoor Shooting Matches – Clovis Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1654 US-60, Clovis, NM

Calibers is your official Glock Indoor Shooting Match Site. To participate, you must be a member of GSSF. If you compete in at least two of the three GSSF matches you will be eligible to win a...

ZeeCeeKeely Clovis, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 421 North Main Street, Clovis, NM 88101

ZeeCeeKeely is an Arizona based reggae band, out in Clovis, NM for the last stop on their tour! Come out and enjoy with us!

Ned Houk Park Observing Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Great Opportunity for observing the stars at Ned Houk Park. As you enter the park, take a left, then the first right, then follow all the way down until you see the Pavillion on the left. The club...

Currency Training for Returning Deployers Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Aug 13 & 14 or Aug 27 & 28 Friday: 5 PM - 8 PM | Saturday: 8 AM - 12 PM Are you back from a recent deployment and need to get current with your flying? This course is open to those that are in...