Art calendar: Events coming up

(ART, TX) Live events are lining up on the Art calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Art:

Jungle Cruise — Odeon Theater Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 122 Moody St, Mason, TX

PG-13 ‧ Adventure/Fantasy ‧ 2h 7m Based on Disneyland's theme park ride, a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but with a...

Weinseminar: Weinaromen auf der Spur Castell, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Hauptstraße 86, 76831 Göcklingen

Süß, sauer, schmeckt. Sie wollten schon immer wissen wie man Weine mit mehr als ein oder zwei Worte beschreiben kann?

Down By The River - Llano Outdoor Exposition Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1208 E, TX-29, Llano, TX

Celebrate the Llano river with lots of vendors, food, and outdoor demonstrations such as fly-fishing, water safety and more. Kids will enjoy the rides and special activities such as kids fish tank...

Square in a Square Ruler Class Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 E Exchange Pl, Llano, TX

Learn to use the Square in a Square Ruler as you create this beautiful table runner. Class with Phyllis is Tuesday, August 24. Sign up now!

MCRTA FIESTA CELEBRATION KICKOFF Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 401 E Commerce St, Brady, TX

McCulloch County Retired Teachers will host a Fiesta Celebration to kickoff our 21-22 year. meet and greet at 10:30 and tacos served at 11:00. please join us and bring a friend!!