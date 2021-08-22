Valentine events calendar

(VALENTINE, TX) Valentine is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Valentine:

Trans-Pecos Festival of Music + Love 2021 Marfa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 802 South Highland Avenue, Marfa, TX 79843

Buy the ticket, take the ride to the 15th Annual Trans-Pecos Festival of Music + Love in Marfa, Texas, Wednesday, September 22 - Sunday 26.

Small Acreage Big Opportunity Landowner Workshop- Fort Davis Fort Davis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: TX-118, Fort Davis, TX

Field Day Series Overview Landowners who steward small properties face unique management challenges. Most information currently available to landowners focuses on management of large properties...

Sunset Soundtracks: Marijuana Sweet Tooth Marfa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 802 S Highland Ave, Marfa, TX

Sunset Soundtracks: a regular music series under the big sky. August 28: Marijuana Sweet Tooth Low, Slow, & Hazy Doors open at 7 PM. Music starts at 8 PM. From Austin, Marijuana Sweet Tooth’s new...