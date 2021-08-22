Cancel
Essex, MT

Essex events coming soon

 5 days ago

(ESSEX, MT) Live events are lining up on the Essex calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Essex:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GMwlh_0bZWCVDA00

FLATHEAD SUMMER SEND OFF WATER JOUSTING

Bigfork, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 15321 Montana Highway 35, Bigfork, MT 59911

1 V. 1 water jousting on a floating platform with foam batons. Bring your friends or not your friends and prove yourself out on the lake!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43WRas_0bZWCVDA00

Bluesday Tuesdays next to Thorsen’s Gallery

Bigfork, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 570 Electric Ave, Bigfork, MT

Come enjoy some blue funk with Bobcat Jack at 562 Electric Avenue (between Thorsen\'s Gallery and Showthyme Act II) from …\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05vLgO_0bZWCVDA00

Kid Gloves and Brass Knuckles: The Life of Nancy Cooper Russell with Mary Jane Bradbury

East Glacier Park Village, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: East Glacier Park, MT

Against the backdrop of the social and political reform of the early 1900s, Nancy Cooper Russell was a woman ahead of her time. A self-taught business woman with the ability to take charge, Nancy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qm6B6_0bZWCVDA00

BF Summer Playhouse “The Hits”

Bigfork, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 526 Electric Ave, Bigfork, MT

The HITS of the 50’s 60’s & 70’s (PG) The 50’s, 60’s & 70’s were 3 decades of some of the finest Rock and Roll music! Enjoy an evening of staged hits from artists like The Spaniels, Roy Orbison...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSGrb_0bZWCVDA00

Waterside Yoga at The Raven

Bigfork, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 15321 Montana Hwy 35, Bigfork, MT

Start your day out the right way on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 am. $10 per class Instructors: Codie …

Learn More

With Essex Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

