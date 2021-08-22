Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Piñon, NM

Events on the Pinon calendar

Posted by 
Piñon Journal
Piñon Journal
 5 days ago

(PINON, NM) Live events are coming to Pinon.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pinon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36VeyI_0bZWCUKR00

Alamogordo Otero County Farmers Market

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2920 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo, NM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - September 2021Saturdays, 8 AM - 10AM Location:Tractor Supply - 2900 North White Sands

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JIbMN_0bZWCUKR00

Tularosa Basin Open Golf Tournament

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

The Alamogordo Center of Commerce presents the First Annual Tularosa Basin Open Golf Tournament. $90 Entry Fee Full Fledge Golf Tournament ENTER BY REGISTERING WITH DESERT LAKES GOLF COURSE ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Ig53_0bZWCUKR00

Man Up Lunch

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1106 N New York Ave, Alamogordo, NM

Mentoring is the best way to help a young man reach his full potential. Big Brothers Big Sisters creates positive, life changing friendships through the power of one-to-one mentoring. They can’t...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aS2AW_0bZWCUKR00

THIS CLASS IS SOLD OUT

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 261 Panorama Blvd, Alamogordo, NM

THIS CLASS IS SOLD OUT at D.H. Lescombes Winery & Bistro Alamogordo, 261 Panorama Blvd, Alamogordo, NM 88310, Alamogordo, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 02:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19NQ4N_0bZWCUKR00

Timberon Community Connection – Weekly Food Pantry

Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Every Friday from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm at 170 Chaucer Dr. The food pantry is in the front of the big green garage. Directions: From the Timberon Lodge, follow Merlin, turn left on Hoover, then take...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Piñon Journal

Piñon Journal

Piñon, NM
3
Followers
44
Post
314
Views
ABOUT

With Piñon Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Piñon, NM
City
Pinon, NM
Alamogordo, NM
Government
City
Alamogordo, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Food Bank
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy