Events on the Pinon calendar
(PINON, NM) Live events are coming to Pinon.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pinon:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 2920 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo, NM
Season: Summer Market Hours: June - September 2021Saturdays, 8 AM - 10AM Location:Tractor Supply - 2900 North White Sands
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM
The Alamogordo Center of Commerce presents the First Annual Tularosa Basin Open Golf Tournament. $90 Entry Fee Full Fledge Golf Tournament ENTER BY REGISTERING WITH DESERT LAKES GOLF COURSE ...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 1106 N New York Ave, Alamogordo, NM
Mentoring is the best way to help a young man reach his full potential. Big Brothers Big Sisters creates positive, life changing friendships through the power of one-to-one mentoring. They can’t...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 261 Panorama Blvd, Alamogordo, NM
THIS CLASS IS SOLD OUT at D.H. Lescombes Winery & Bistro Alamogordo, 261 Panorama Blvd, Alamogordo, NM 88310, Alamogordo, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 02:00 pm
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Every Friday from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm at 170 Chaucer Dr. The food pantry is in the front of the big green garage. Directions: From the Timberon Lodge, follow Merlin, turn left on Hoover, then take...
Comments / 0