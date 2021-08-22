Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agar, SD

Coming soon: Agar events

Posted by 
Agar Daily
Agar Daily
 5 days ago

(AGAR, SD) Live events are coming to Agar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Agar area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E5qnX_0bZWCRgG00

Summer Patio Session (Live Music)

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 325 Hustan Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Drifters Bar & Grille: 7 – 10pm Free Live Music on the Patio. 605-220-5014

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KoLRW_0bZWCRgG00

Seeing the Face of God (NSM workshop)

Pierre, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 408 North Jefferson Avenue, Pierre, SD 57501

NSM presents: Seeing the Face of God, the Diocese of South Dakota's Anti-Racism training T

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yT269_0bZWCRgG00

Camping and kiting

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Carved out these dates but will watch the weather forecast. Pack your sleeping bag and teddy bear let's go. Off the grid daily kiting, all day every day, I'm in. Need gear? Lessons? Join another...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Agar Daily

Agar Daily

Agar, SD
2
Followers
167
Post
90
Views
ABOUT

With Agar Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Agar, SD
City
Fort Pierre, SD
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Drifters Bar Grille#Nsm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy