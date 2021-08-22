Coming soon: Agar events

(AGAR, SD) Live events are coming to Agar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Agar area:

Summer Patio Session (Live Music) Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 325 Hustan Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Drifters Bar & Grille: 7 – 10pm Free Live Music on the Patio. 605-220-5014

Seeing the Face of God (NSM workshop) Pierre, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 408 North Jefferson Avenue, Pierre, SD 57501

NSM presents: Seeing the Face of God, the Diocese of South Dakota's Anti-Racism training T

Camping and kiting Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Carved out these dates but will watch the weather forecast. Pack your sleeping bag and teddy bear let's go. Off the grid daily kiting, all day every day, I'm in. Need gear? Lessons? Join another...