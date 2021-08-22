Karval calendar: What's coming up

(KARVAL, CO) Karval has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Karval:

Hub City Classic Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show Limon, CO

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

31st Annual Hub City Classic Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show! Show N' Shine, Cash Prizes, Door Prizes, Soap Box Derby, Food and Goods Vendors, Kids Carnival, Cake Walk, Rotary Beer Wagon, Live...

Hugo Roping Club Summer Gymkhana Series Hugo, CO

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 33747 County Rd 2W, Hugo, CO

Join the Hugo Roping Club for our summer gymkhana series. To join the club the membership fee is $50 for a family or $25 per individual. Entries close at 6:30 p.m. for kids Gymkhana events. 6:30...

Limon Chamber of Commerce Limon, CO

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

