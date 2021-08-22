Cancel
Baker, NV

Baker events coming up

Baker Post
Baker Post
 5 days ago

(BAKER, NV) Live events are lining up on the Baker calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Baker area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JLt9U_0bZWCOHJ00

Great Basin Star Train

Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1100 Ave A, Ely, NV

For those of you who aren’t fortunate enough to live up here in the Rural Inter-Mountain West, you are missing our breathtakingly beautiful night sky. For those of you who live in these parts, you...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GX4IS_0bZWCOHJ00

White Pine County Fair

Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: HC 33 33100, Great Basin Hwy, Ely, NV

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Train Robbery

Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 1100 Ave A, Ely, NV

Hang on to your valuables and be on the lookout

Baker Post

Baker Post

Baker, NV
With Baker Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

