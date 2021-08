GIGABYTE has come out with an official announcement after the recent fiasco involving its line of power supply units failing and exploding. According to GIGABYTE’s statement, the 2 models in question – the P850GM and P750GM – are addressed as the culprit of the recent “rig explosion” accident when Newegg bundled RTX 30 series graphics cards with one of the 2 PSUs as part of their sales promotion. While it is already common knowledge that RTX 30 series GPUs, especially the top tier RTX 3080, 3080 Ti, and 3090, are capable of drawing massive power in an instant when they need to boost their clock speed but when this happens, PSUs that are not built with multiple safety features or durable components especially the capacitors will immediately blow up and/cause a fire if the power input is not immediately cut off.