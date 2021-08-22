Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drewsey, OR

Drewsey events calendar

Posted by 
Drewsey Digest
Drewsey Digest
 5 days ago

(DREWSEY, OR) Drewsey has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Drewsey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OHPO3_0bZWCKkP00

BINGO

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 118 N Broadway Ave, Burns, OR

BINGO at the Burns Elks Lodge every Tuesday at 6pm. Open to the public Doors open at 5pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zi6PS_0bZWCKkP00

Pottery Open Studio at Frontier Art Center

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 484 N Broadway Ave, Burns, OR

Come to Pottery Open Studio at the Frontier Art Center every Thursday. All ages and experience welcome. Practice your craft, or try your hand at pinch pots, coil pots, constructing with slabs, or...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kt4sB_0bZWCKkP00

A Walking Class

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

A walking class is held each Monday Tuesday and Thursdays

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12H7Db_0bZWCKkP00

Burns City Council Meeting

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 242 S Broadway Ave, Burns, OR

Burns City Council meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at Burns City Hall, 242 S. Broadway, 6 pm.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Drewsey Digest

Drewsey Digest

Drewsey, OR
2
Followers
150
Post
91
Views
ABOUT

With Drewsey Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Drewsey, OR
City
Burns, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Center#Bingo#Broadway#Live Events#Burns City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy