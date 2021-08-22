Drewsey events calendar

(DREWSEY, OR) Drewsey has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Drewsey:

BINGO Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 118 N Broadway Ave, Burns, OR

BINGO at the Burns Elks Lodge every Tuesday at 6pm. Open to the public Doors open at 5pm.

Pottery Open Studio at Frontier Art Center Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 484 N Broadway Ave, Burns, OR

Come to Pottery Open Studio at the Frontier Art Center every Thursday. All ages and experience welcome. Practice your craft, or try your hand at pinch pots, coil pots, constructing with slabs, or...

A Walking Class Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

A walking class is held each Monday Tuesday and Thursdays

Burns City Council Meeting Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 242 S Broadway Ave, Burns, OR

Burns City Council meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at Burns City Hall, 242 S. Broadway, 6 pm.