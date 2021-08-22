Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Timber, OR

Timber events coming soon

Posted by 
Timber Today
Timber Today
 5 days ago

(TIMBER, OR) Live events are coming to Timber.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Timber:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uBiSI_0bZWCJrg00

The Spooky at Ghost Creek: A Fore the Ladies x Pumpkin Ridge GC Event

North Plains, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 12930 NW Old Pumpkin Ridge Road, North Plains, OR 97133

Meet us for an afternoon of 18 holes, food, drinks and meeting female golfers in the Portland area!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t3MX0_0bZWCJrg00

Open House 11:00AM-1:00PM

Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Wonderfully maintained 4 bedroom home with an office on the main level. The living room is pre-wired for surround sound and has a handy AV cabinet. Huge owners suite along with three other large...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXem1_0bZWCJrg00

Live Music Sunday Aug 22. 2 to 5 PM

Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Rd, Forest Grove, OR

Chasing Ebeneezer, a fantastic Folk/Rock band from Portland will be bringing their energizing music to the Farm for a concert on Sunday August 22, 2 to 5 PM. Find out why this band is generating...

Learn More

Sunday afternoon live music at the Farm with Mae Day!

Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Rd, Forest Grove, OR

Continuing our Sunday music at the Farm series, presenting Mae Day for their first appearance at our venue! Come enjoy the beauty of the serene Carpenter Creek valley while you sip premium N.W...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTym7_0bZWCJrg00

Vaccination Event at Forest Grove School-Based Health Center

Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 1715 Nichols Ln, Forest Grove, OR

Monday August 23, 2021: Event listing from L.C. Tobias Elementary School: Monday, August 23 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PMVirginia Garcia Memorial...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Timber Today

Timber Today

Timber, OR
11
Followers
202
Post
667
Views
ABOUT

With Timber Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
North Plains, OR
City
Forest Grove, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
City
Timber, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Live Events#Av#Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy