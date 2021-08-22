Timber events coming soon

(TIMBER, OR) Live events are coming to Timber.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Timber:

The Spooky at Ghost Creek: A Fore the Ladies x Pumpkin Ridge GC Event North Plains, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 12930 NW Old Pumpkin Ridge Road, North Plains, OR 97133

Meet us for an afternoon of 18 holes, food, drinks and meeting female golfers in the Portland area!

Open House 11:00AM-1:00PM Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Wonderfully maintained 4 bedroom home with an office on the main level. The living room is pre-wired for surround sound and has a handy AV cabinet. Huge owners suite along with three other large...

Live Music Sunday Aug 22. 2 to 5 PM Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Rd, Forest Grove, OR

Chasing Ebeneezer, a fantastic Folk/Rock band from Portland will be bringing their energizing music to the Farm for a concert on Sunday August 22, 2 to 5 PM. Find out why this band is generating...

Sunday afternoon live music at the Farm with Mae Day! Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Rd, Forest Grove, OR

Continuing our Sunday music at the Farm series, presenting Mae Day for their first appearance at our venue! Come enjoy the beauty of the serene Carpenter Creek valley while you sip premium N.W...

Vaccination Event at Forest Grove School-Based Health Center Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 1715 Nichols Ln, Forest Grove, OR

Monday August 23, 2021: Event listing from L.C. Tobias Elementary School: Monday, August 23 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PMVirginia Garcia Memorial...