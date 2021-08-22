Live events Park Valley — what’s coming up

(PARK VALLEY, UT) Park Valley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Park Valley:

City Of Rocks National Reserve climbing Trip Almo, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: Almo, ID

Some people may be aware that the Meetup app requires a fee past 50 member, In an effort to continue funding the Ogden Area Rock Climbers I have started doing paid events once or twice a year...

Drop-in at Register Rock Almo, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3035 S Elba Almo Rd, Almo, ID

Learn about the people behind the signatures! Stop by Register Rock on Mondays in July to learn about California Trail history and the folks who left their mark on the landscape over 150 years ago.

Idaho Mountain Festival 2021 - An all-inclusive climbing festival Almo, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 748 E Castle Rock Rd, Almo, ID

It's 2021 and we are back! We are excited to be hosting 350 of the raddest climbers from Idaho and beyond. Join us for climbing, trail running, workshops, festival shenanigans, live music and more!