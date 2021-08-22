Cancel
Park Valley, UT

Live events Park Valley — what’s coming up

Park Valley Updates
Park Valley Updates
 5 days ago

(PARK VALLEY, UT) Park Valley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Park Valley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0omSLg_0bZWCIyx00

City Of Rocks National Reserve climbing Trip

Almo, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: Almo, ID

Some people may be aware that the Meetup app requires a fee past 50 member, In an effort to continue funding the Ogden Area Rock Climbers I have started doing paid events once or twice a year...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fo9V1_0bZWCIyx00

Drop-in at Register Rock

Almo, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3035 S Elba Almo Rd, Almo, ID

Learn about the people behind the signatures! Stop by Register Rock on Mondays in July to learn about California Trail history and the folks who left their mark on the landscape over 150 years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNovK_0bZWCIyx00

Idaho Mountain Festival 2021 - An all-inclusive climbing festival

Almo, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 748 E Castle Rock Rd, Almo, ID

It's 2021 and we are back! We are excited to be hosting 350 of the raddest climbers from Idaho and beyond. Join us for climbing, trail running, workshops, festival shenanigans, live music and more!

Park Valley Updates

ABOUT

With Park Valley Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#Rock Climbers
