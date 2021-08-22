Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ruby Valley, NV

Ruby Valley events coming soon

Posted by 
Ruby Valley Digest
Ruby Valley Digest
 5 days ago

(RUBY VALLEY, NV) Ruby Valley is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ruby Valley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DIya5_0bZWCH6E00

Solheim's Critical Care Transport Exam Review Course (MedX AirOne)

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 803 Murray Way, Elko, NV 89801

Join Kristen Cline for this Virtual Critical Care Transport Exam Review Course.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yURsa_0bZWCH6E00

Lamoille Farmers Market

Lamoille, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: Lamoille, NV

Season: Summer Market Hours:June 5 - October 2, 2021Saturdays, 8 am to 12 pm Location:Lamoille School House, Deer Lane, Lamoille, NV 89828

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZaQU_0bZWCH6E00

Circle Time

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 College Parkway, Elko, NV 89801

Participants will learn techniques for an engaging and developmentally appropriate circle time

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ruby Valley Digest

Ruby Valley Digest

Ruby Valley, NV
11
Followers
177
Post
542
Views
ABOUT

With Ruby Valley Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruby Valley, NV
City
Elko, NV
City
Lamoille, NV
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lamoille School House#Nv 89828 Starts#Nv 89801 Participants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy