Ruby Valley events coming soon

(RUBY VALLEY, NV) Ruby Valley is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ruby Valley:

Solheim's Critical Care Transport Exam Review Course (MedX AirOne) Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 803 Murray Way, Elko, NV 89801

Join Kristen Cline for this Virtual Critical Care Transport Exam Review Course.

Lamoille Farmers Market Lamoille, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: Lamoille, NV

Season: Summer Market Hours:June 5 - October 2, 2021Saturdays, 8 am to 12 pm Location:Lamoille School House, Deer Lane, Lamoille, NV 89828

Circle Time Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 College Parkway, Elko, NV 89801

Participants will learn techniques for an engaging and developmentally appropriate circle time