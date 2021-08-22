Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tupelo, AR

Tupelo calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Tupelo Dispatch
Tupelo Dispatch
 5 days ago

(TUPELO, AR) Tupelo is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Tupelo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kPBGE_0bZWCGDV00

Hurricane Lake DU Crawfish Boil - Searcy

Searcy, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 802 Davis Dr, Searcy, AR

Hurricane Lake DU Crawfish Boil - SearcyWhite County Fairgrounds6:30 PM - 9:30 PMContact(s)Hurricane Lake AR0044@ducks.org

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S0lyo_0bZWCGDV00

"A State of Disaster" by Rex Nelson at the Summer Program of the Jackson County Historical Society

Newport, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Newport, AR

For much of our history, Arkansas history was defined by a series of natural and manmade disasters. Finally, in the 1960's we began to move away from our haunted past. Come as Rex Nelson, Senior...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23K9F4_0bZWCGDV00

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing

Charlotte, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Chattanooga, TN 72522

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xz8L6_0bZWCGDV00

WHS Class of 2006 Reuion

Wynne, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 800 E Hamliton, Wynne, AR 72396

This event is created as a space for the entire class of 2006 to get together after 15 years. Enjoy fellowship, games, food, and each other.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0pQX_0bZWCGDV00

CR kick off

Bald Knob, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 2101 AR-367, Bald Knob, AR

we're going to have Bro. Chris McDaniel host the worship and testimonies .

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tupelo Dispatch

Tupelo Dispatch

Tupelo, AR
16
Followers
193
Post
960
Views
ABOUT

With Tupelo Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport, AR
Government
Searcy, AR
Government
City
Newport, AR
City
Bald Knob, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
City
Tupelo, AR
City
Searcy, AR
City
Wynne, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mcdaniel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ar#Breathwork Class#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy