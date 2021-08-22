Tupelo calendar: What's coming up

(TUPELO, AR) Tupelo is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Tupelo area:

Hurricane Lake DU Crawfish Boil - Searcy Searcy, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 802 Davis Dr, Searcy, AR

"A State of Disaster" by Rex Nelson at the Summer Program of the Jackson County Historical Society Newport, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Newport, AR

For much of our history, Arkansas history was defined by a series of natural and manmade disasters. Finally, in the 1960's we began to move away from our haunted past. Come as Rex Nelson, Senior...

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing Charlotte, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Chattanooga, TN 72522

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

WHS Class of 2006 Reuion Wynne, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 800 E Hamliton, Wynne, AR 72396

This event is created as a space for the entire class of 2006 to get together after 15 years. Enjoy fellowship, games, food, and each other.

CR kick off Bald Knob, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 2101 AR-367, Bald Knob, AR

we're going to have Bro. Chris McDaniel host the worship and testimonies .