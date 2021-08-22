Harper calendar: Coming events

(HARPER, OR) Harper is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Harper area:

Payette Farmer's Market Pop-Up Payette, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Payette Farmers Market Pop Up: Friday, August 27, from 4 – 7 pm at Kiwanis Park (515 S. Main St.) in Payette. Free and Family Friendly! This one-day event will bring together local food and...

Live After 5 Ontario, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 676 SW 5th Ave, Ontario, OR

Live After 5 is back! Live After 5 is an outdoor concert series held at the Four Rivers Cultural Center’s Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden. Admission is FREE, and food and drinks are available for...

H&R Block Career Fair Open House Ontario, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 34 North Oregon Street, Ontario, OR 97914

Are you a Tax Professional? WE'RE HIRING! Do you want to be a Tax Professional? WE'VE GOT A CLASS!

Ribbon Cutting for Big Sky Sportswear’s 40th Anniversary! Fruitland, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Come join us for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate Big Sky Sportswear’s 40th Anniversary! 11:30: Ribbon Cutting 11:45: Free Lunch 🎉Give-Aways🎉 🎉Prizes🎉 🎉Delicious Goodies🎉

WMB: Fort Boise Parma, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 30845 Old Fort Boise Road, Parma, ID 83660

Join the Wednesday Morning Birders at Fort Boise Wildlife Management Area