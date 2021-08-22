Cancel
Buckhorn, NM

Live events coming up in Buckhorn

Buckhorn Times
Buckhorn Times
 5 days ago

(BUCKHORN, NM) Live events are coming to Buckhorn.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Buckhorn:

Photopolymer Gravure Workshop with Karen Hymer_August 28th, 2021

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 209 W Broadway St, Silver City, NM

Learn the art of photopolymer gravure printing from visual artist and Director of Light Art Space, Karen Hymer. In this one-day workshop participants will create 4 x 5 gravure etching prints from...

Taste of Downtown

Silver City, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: Downtown Silver City, NM, 601 N. Bullard St., Silver City, NM 88061

Discover culinary treats to delight your tastebuds! Twelve downtown Silver City eateries will be offering sweet and savory tastes.

Silver City Farmer's Market

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 901 N Pope St, Silver City, NM

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 9am - 12pm Location:Pope Street and College Avenue

Art Exhibition/ “The Street Dogs of India” — Silver City Art Association

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 60 Bear Mountain Rd, Silver City, NM

Blue Dome Gallery August 28th, 5pm-8pm Multimedia and printmaking artist Beej Nierengarten-Smith introduces to Silver City her work inspired by a series of trips to India. While on her visits with...

Buckhorn Times

Buckhorn Times

Buckhorn, NM
ABOUT

With Buckhorn Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Art#Light Art Space
