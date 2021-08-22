Hume calendar: Coming events
(HUME, CA) Hume has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Hume area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Woodlake, CA 93286
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Address: 850 Kings River Road, Reedley, CA 93654
Legends Of The Bay at The Wakehouse in Reedley California
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 38257 E Kings Canyon Rd, Dunlap, CA
Join us for our annual Wine & Growlers event! During […]
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Address: 3018 Ridge Creek Drive, Dinuba, CA 93618
The Dinuba High School Class of 2001 20 year reunion is upon us!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
River View Hosted By The Dirty Poppas. Event starts at Sun Aug 29 2021 at 02:00 pm and happening at Three Rivers., Food, drinks and dancing.
