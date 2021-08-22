Hume calendar: Coming events

(HUME, CA) Hume has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hume area:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Woodlake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Woodlake, CA 93286

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 850 Kings River Road, Reedley, CA 93654

Legends Of The Bay at The Wakehouse in Reedley California

Wine & Growlers Dunlap, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 38257 E Kings Canyon Rd, Dunlap, CA

Join us for our annual Wine & Growlers event! During […]

Dinuba High School Class of 2001 - 20 Year Reunion Dinuba, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 3018 Ridge Creek Drive, Dinuba, CA 93618

The Dinuba High School Class of 2001 20 year reunion is upon us!

River View Three Rivers, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

River View Hosted By The Dirty Poppas. Event starts at Sun Aug 29 2021 at 02:00 pm and happening at Three Rivers., Food, drinks and dancing.