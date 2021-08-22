Cancel
Hume, CA

Hume calendar: Coming events

Hume Daily
Hume Daily
 5 days ago

(HUME, CA) Hume has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hume area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B5GOM_0bZWCDZK00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Woodlake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Woodlake, CA 93286

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NGzEs_0bZWCDZK00

Legends Of The Bay w/ Andre Nickatina, Nef The Pharaoh, Luniz and more!

Reedley, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 850 Kings River Road, Reedley, CA 93654

Legends Of The Bay at The Wakehouse in Reedley California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dSTku_0bZWCDZK00

Wine & Growlers

Dunlap, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 38257 E Kings Canyon Rd, Dunlap, CA

Join us for our annual Wine & Growlers event! During […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJ3SS_0bZWCDZK00

Dinuba High School Class of 2001 - 20 Year Reunion

Dinuba, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 3018 Ridge Creek Drive, Dinuba, CA 93618

The Dinuba High School Class of 2001 20 year reunion is upon us!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RbjE6_0bZWCDZK00

River View

Three Rivers, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

River View Hosted By The Dirty Poppas. Event starts at Sun Aug 29 2021 at 02:00 pm and happening at Three Rivers., Food, drinks and dancing.

Hume Daily

Hume Daily

Hume, CA
With Hume Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

