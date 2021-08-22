Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paradise Valley, NV

Paradise Valley calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Paradise Valley Times
Paradise Valley Times
 5 days ago

(PARADISE VALLEY, NV) Paradise Valley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paradise Valley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJJPV_0bZWCCgb00

Family Support Group—Winnemucca

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 138 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca, NV

Meets every Tuesday 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm For More Info Contact: Pam Gubka (775) 304-3434 Judy Robbins (916) 718-3797

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J6EWA_0bZWCCgb00

Winnemucca Farmers Market

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours June 5 - August 28, 2021 Saturdays, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm Location:185 W. Winnemucca Blvd., Winnemucca, NV 89445

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B4zdS_0bZWCCgb00

First day of school 2021-22

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:55 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Address: 5375 Kluncy Canyon Rd, Winnemucca, NV

First day of school 2021-22 at Albert M Lowry High School, 5375 Kluncy Canyon Rd, Winnemucca, United States on Mon Aug 30 2021 at 07:55 am to 02:45 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Paradise Valley Times

Paradise Valley Times

Paradise Valley, NV
10
Followers
154
Post
702
Views
ABOUT

With Paradise Valley Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paradise Valley, NV
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nv Meets#More Info Contact#Nv 89445 Starts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy