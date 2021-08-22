Paradise Valley calendar: Coming events

(PARADISE VALLEY, NV) Paradise Valley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paradise Valley:

Family Support Group—Winnemucca Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 138 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca, NV

Meets every Tuesday 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm For More Info Contact: Pam Gubka (775) 304-3434 Judy Robbins (916) 718-3797

Winnemucca Farmers Market Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours June 5 - August 28, 2021 Saturdays, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm Location:185 W. Winnemucca Blvd., Winnemucca, NV 89445

First day of school 2021-22 Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:55 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Address: 5375 Kluncy Canyon Rd, Winnemucca, NV

First day of school 2021-22 at Albert M Lowry High School, 5375 Kluncy Canyon Rd, Winnemucca, United States on Mon Aug 30 2021 at 07:55 am to 02:45 pm