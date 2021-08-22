Cancel
Midkiff, TX

Midkiff events coming soon

Midkiff Digest
Midkiff Digest
 5 days ago

(MIDKIFF, TX) Midkiff is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Midkiff:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYgPA_0bZWCBns00

Backyard Bash featuring Randall King

Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 5610 East County Road 120, Midland, TX 79706

Backyard Bash will be family friendly fun evening at Fiddlesticks Farms with proceeds benefiting exhibitors at Midland County Livestock Show

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Qb88_0bZWCBns00

Tall City Memorial Stair Climb and Benefit Concert (2021)

Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 415 West Wall Street, Midland, TX 79701

We climb because they climbed. Join us as firefighters, law enforcement, EMS personnel, and community members as we commemorate The Fallen.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08SuT2_0bZWCBns00

October Grocery Store Tour

Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 5407 Andrews Highway, (Meet in front of True Texas BBQ/produce section), Midland, TX 79706

Join us for a grocery store tour of H-E-B on Loop 250 and let us help aid you in shopping for whole food, plant-based groceries! You

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogcVo_0bZWCBns00

The Barlow at The Lone Star Bar

Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 621 W Wall St, Midland, TX 79701

The Barlow comes to Midland, TX on 9.17.2021 for some classics and originals. www.thebarlowband.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k1OCU_0bZWCBns00

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Midland

Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Midland, TX 79701

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Midkiff Digest

Midkiff Digest

Midkiff, TX
ABOUT

With Midkiff Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

