Midkiff events coming soon
(MIDKIFF, TX) Midkiff is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Midkiff:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:59 PM
Address: 5610 East County Road 120, Midland, TX 79706
Backyard Bash will be family friendly fun evening at Fiddlesticks Farms with proceeds benefiting exhibitors at Midland County Livestock Show
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 415 West Wall Street, Midland, TX 79701
We climb because they climbed. Join us as firefighters, law enforcement, EMS personnel, and community members as we commemorate The Fallen.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 5407 Andrews Highway, (Meet in front of True Texas BBQ/produce section), Midland, TX 79706
Join us for a grocery store tour of H-E-B on Loop 250 and let us help aid you in shopping for whole food, plant-based groceries! You
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 PM
Address: 621 W Wall St, Midland, TX 79701
The Barlow comes to Midland, TX on 9.17.2021 for some classics and originals. www.thebarlowband.com
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: Virtual Event, Midland, TX 79701
I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.
Comments / 0