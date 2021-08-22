Events on the Watton calendar

(WATTON, MI) Live events are lining up on the Watton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Watton:

Beethoven & Banjos Crystal Falls, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 304 Superior Ave, Crystal Falls, MI

THE UPPER PENINSULA'S ANNUAL CROSS-GENRE MUSIC FESTIVAL Watershed Moment featuring Aeolus Quartet and Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company This year we musically celebrate the watersheds...

Acrylic Pour With Pamela Hecht Lanse, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 102 North Main Street, L'Anse, MI 49946

This fun for all ages class will involve 2 projects, all materials and tools provided. Please wear appropriate clothing.

Michigan Dept. of Corrections Hiring Event - Baraga Baraga, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! will be hosting a hiring event for the Michigan Dept. of Corrections on August 24th from 1 to 3 PM at the Baraga Michigan Works! office at 2 South Main Street...

2021 Keweenaw Color Run Houghton, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1400 Townsend Drive, Houghton, MI 49931

Grab a friend! Invite your co-workers! Get your family excited! Let everyone know that The Keweenaw Color Run is back for a second year!