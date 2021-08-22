Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montello, NV

Montello calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Montello News Alert
Montello News Alert
 5 days ago

(MONTELLO, NV) Live events are coming to Montello.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Montello area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HA4pp_0bZWC97f00

Spectators 2021

Wendover, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Bonneville Speedway Road, Wendover, UT

Gate Pass-Adult: Week 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QEqKA_0bZWC97f00

Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials

Wendover, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: Wendover, UT

Home of the fastest motorcycles on the planet, the Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials are where we'll put out bike to the ultimate test.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hojzt_0bZWC97f00

Girls Night Out the Show at Wendover Nugget Casino (West Wendover, NV)

West Wendover, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 101 Wendover Boulevard, West Wendover, NV 89883

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to West Wendover! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3apnfJ_0bZWC97f00

Trivia Night Fundraiser

West Wendover, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Brush up on your trivia & join us Thursday August 19th at 6pm for Trivia for a Cause in support of the JAS Foundation! Bring a team or get matched up with a team at the event to compete for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4159_0bZWC97f00

Out of this World Slot Tournament at Rainbow Hotel & Casino

West Wendover, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1045 Wendover Blvd, West Wendover, NV

PLAY AT YOUR CONVENIENCE DURING SCHEDULE TIMES! TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Sunday, August 29, 2021 Round 1 ................................................ 7pm-11pm Monday, August 30, 2021 Round 2 ...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Montello News Alert

Montello News Alert

Montello, NV
2
Followers
143
Post
94
Views
ABOUT

With Montello News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montello, NV
City
West Wendover, NV
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Nv#Bonneville Speedway Road#Ut Gate#Ut Home#The Jas Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek events calendar

1. Reiki Master Level Class; 2. Illeagles - The premier tribute to the music of the Eagles; 3. SUNDAY FUNDAY | Live DJs, Games in the Beer Garden, & Bottomless Mimosas!; 4. Savvi Social; 5. Red Not Chili Peppers (Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers) LIVE;
Posted by
The Saratoga Post

Saratoga events coming up

1. Starting Arts Fall Family Picnic; 2. OUTDOOR NIGHT MARKET Hosted by Root Cause Medical Clinic; 3. The Birds; 4. Sebastian Maniscalco; 5. 70's Soul Jam;
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming up

1. LinCON; 2. Stand Up for Science; 3. ZOOLARIOUS PRESENTS: GEOFFREY ASMUS; 4. Sanctuary Worship (Please read Guidelines before reserving a spot!); 5. NDLA Sponsorships 2021;
Clinton County, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation Foundation hosts its 13th Annual Rock Creek Catfish Classic from 7 a.m. to noon at Rock Creek Park near Camanche,. The tournament raises money for the nature centers. Cost is $50 per boat and $10 for the biggest-fish jackpot. Read the rules and sign up to fish at www.mycountyparks.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy