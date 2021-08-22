Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whittier Today

Whittier events coming soon

Posted by 
Whittier Today
Whittier Today
 5 days ago

(WHITTIER, AK) Whittier has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Whittier:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKh1r_0bZWC8Ew00

Salmon Bake 8/23 Live Music: Larry Zarella

Girdwood, Anchorage, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 601 Crow Creek Mine Rd, Girdwood, AK

Head out Crow Creek Mine for a truly Alaskan Salmon Bake in the gorgeous surroundings of Crow Creek Mine. With live local music from LARRY ZARELLA and the chance to explore the area, this is a one...

Learn More

Prospector Guided Group Tour

Girdwood, Anchorage, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 601 Crow Creek Mine Rd, Girdwood, AK

Prospector Tour includes cost of admission, guided historical walk through, gold panning kit, panning demonstration and creek side panning access.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i7tm4_0bZWC8Ew00

The Lightning Will

Hope, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 19842 Hope Hwy, Hope, AK

If the thunder don't get you then The Lightning Will! Bringing you the music of the Grateful Dead and beyond. Music to ease your soul and shake your booty!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Svv0N_0bZWC8Ew00

Mountain Music Festival - Top of the Tram Concert

Girdwood, Anchorage, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 1000 Arlberg Ave, Girdwood, AK

Mountain Music Festival - Top of the Tram Concert Mountain Music Festival - Concert at the Top of the Tram! A Fundraiser for Girdwood Alliance. Last time was described as “the event of the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Whittier Today

Whittier Today

Whittier, AK
3
Followers
39
Post
42
Views
ABOUT

With Whittier Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Whittier#Live Events#Alaskan#Ak Prospector Tour#The Grateful Dead#Fundraiser#Girdwood Alliance
Related
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
NBC News

RFK assassin Sirhan B. Sirhan recommended for parole, but decision not final

SAN DIEGO — Sirhan B. Sirhan, who was convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, was found suitable for parole Friday by a two-person panel, but the decision must still be approved by the governor. It was Sirhan's 16th attempt at parole after he shot the presidential hopeful on June...
Posted by
NBC News

Thousands expected in Washington, D.C., to march for voting rights

Thousands are expected to flock to Washington, D.C., on Saturday to mobilize for voting rights as Congress and several states consider laws that could change access to the ballot. Organizers for March On for Voting Rights said the event is a way to demand “that elected officials protect democracy, denounce...
CNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Posted by
The Hill

People with delta variant twice as likely to be hospitalized: study

People who contract the delta variant of the coronavirus are twice as likely to be hospitalized as those who contract the original strain, according to a study published in The Lancet on Friday. Researchers in the United Kingdom evaluated patients with COVID-19 in England between March 29 and May 23....
Posted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
Posted by
Fox News

Texas GOP advances voting bill after Democrats end weeks-long walkout

Texas Republicans this week advanced a controversial voting bill, dwindling Democrats’ chances of sinking it following a staged weeks-long walkout from the Legislature. The bill passed the Texas House on a 79-37 mostly party-line vote, after the Democrats returned to the chamber last week, giving Republicans the quorum necessary to vote.

Comments / 0

Community Policy