Whittier events coming soon

(WHITTIER, AK) Whittier has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Whittier:

Salmon Bake 8/23 Live Music: Larry Zarella Girdwood, Anchorage, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 601 Crow Creek Mine Rd, Girdwood, AK

Head out Crow Creek Mine for a truly Alaskan Salmon Bake in the gorgeous surroundings of Crow Creek Mine. With live local music from LARRY ZARELLA and the chance to explore the area, this is a one...

Prospector Guided Group Tour Girdwood, Anchorage, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 601 Crow Creek Mine Rd, Girdwood, AK

Prospector Tour includes cost of admission, guided historical walk through, gold panning kit, panning demonstration and creek side panning access.

The Lightning Will Hope, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 19842 Hope Hwy, Hope, AK

If the thunder don't get you then The Lightning Will! Bringing you the music of the Grateful Dead and beyond. Music to ease your soul and shake your booty!

Mountain Music Festival - Top of the Tram Concert Girdwood, Anchorage, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 1000 Arlberg Ave, Girdwood, AK

Mountain Music Festival - Top of the Tram Concert Mountain Music Festival - Concert at the Top of the Tram! A Fundraiser for Girdwood Alliance. Last time was described as “the event of the...