Buffalo Gap, SD

Coming soon: Buffalo Gap events

Buffalo Gap News Alert
Buffalo Gap News Alert
 5 days ago

(BUFFALO GAP, SD) Live events are lining up on the Buffalo Gap calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Buffalo Gap area:

DANCE with a DOC! is BACK

Hot Springs, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Co Rd 18B, Hot Springs, SD

It's Time to DANCE... to DANCE with a DOC! We're excited to... WELCOME YOU BACK to the next season of DANCE WITH A DOC! FREE Dances are held on Saturday August 28 October 2 4:00 pm Chautauqua Park...

Open 10:30 am – 5:00 pm

Keystone, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 203 Cemetery Rd, Keystone, SD

Aerial Adventure Park - 10:30 - 4:30 Pinnacle Zip Tour - 10:30 - 3:30 Tours depart every 60 minutes Alpine Slide - 10:30-5 Scenic Chairlift - 10:30-5 Jump Tower - 10:30-5 800 ft. Zipline - 10:30-5...

Miner Brewing Music Series Presents: Few Miles South

Hill City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Address: 23845 US-385, Hill City, SD

East meets West as duo Few Miles South returns to the Black Hills for the first time since 2019 with a stop at the Miner Brewing Beer Garden on Thursday, August 26 at 8:45 p.m. in another Miner...

Thai Thai at Miner Brewing Co.

Hill City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 23837 US-385, Hill City, SD

Grab a snack at Thai Thai! Their food truck will be on-site Friday, August 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.\n

Mount Rushmore Rodeo at Palmer Gulch

Hill City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 12620 SD-244, Hill City, SD

The hoots and hollers of Wild West rodeo action will echo around Palmer Gulch this season as rodeos kick up the dust at the Mount Rushmore Resort at Palmer Gulch.

Buffalo Gap News Alert

Buffalo Gap News Alert

Buffalo Gap, SD
With Buffalo Gap News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

