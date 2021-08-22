Cancel
Dunn Center, ND

Dunn Center events calendar

Dunn Center News Alert
 5 days ago

(DUNN CENTER, ND) Live events are coming to Dunn Center.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dunn Center area:

2021 Dickinson Press Women's Expo

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1865 Empire Rd, Dickinson, ND

2021 Dickinson Press Women's Expo er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við 2021 Dickinson Press Women's Expo, kom á Facebook nú.

Men’s State Rec 4-West

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

USA Softball of North Dakota Sanctioned Tournament. DIVISION: Men’s Rec 4 West LOCATION: Gress Softball Complex FEE: $185 REGISTRATION DEADLINE: June 24, 2021 REGISTRATION DETAILS: State Tour...

API Golf Tournament

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2510 8th St SW, Dickinson, ND

August 21 – August 22, 2021Heart River Golf CourseContact: 701-456-2074 All event details are subject to change. Please reference event websites for updates.

All Sports Kick Off Picnic

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 398 State Ave N, Dickinson, ND

All athletes, parents, Booster Members, coaches, and fans are invited to the 2021 Fall Kick Off. Booster Club memberships will be available, as well as Midgets apparel. The Meal is included for...

Dickinson Area Builders Scramble

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2510 8th St SW, Dickinson, ND

Thursday, August 26, 20211:00 PM – 6:00 PMHeart River Golf CourseContact: 701-456-2074All event details are subject to change. Please reference event websites for updates.

With Dunn Center News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

