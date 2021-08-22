Cancel
Maxbass, ND

Maxbass calendar: Events coming up

Maxbass News Beat
Maxbass News Beat
 5 days ago

(MAXBASS, ND) Live events are lining up on the Maxbass calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Maxbass:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MoqXA_0bZWC4i200

BUILDING DREAMS GALA

Minot, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 34th Avenue Northeast, Minot, ND 58703

At Independence, Inc. we remove barriers and achieve dreams. Now we are creating a space to dream for all people with disabilities.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jZsG_0bZWC4i200

Strategic Panel Design 2pt

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 405 16th St NW, Minot, ND

Interested in learning how to utilize those printed fabric panels with multiple panels of multiple sizes on it? Chelce will share how to divide and conquer when placing inside a specific pattern...

Learn More

Dinosaur Quilt 2 part Class

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 405 16th St NW, Minot, ND

Elizabeth Hartman’s Dinosaur pattern is just too cute! In this 2 part class, Chelce will get you started on specific cutting for the Stegosaurus and putting it together in part 1. Between classes...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=182iop_0bZWC4i200

Apple Grove Golf Course COUPLES LEAGUE

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3910 20th Ave SE, Minot, ND

COUPLES LEAGUE at Apple Grove Golf Course is the best! Lots of great couples honing their golf skills every Tuesday evening with food, prizes and money hole. Meet at 6 pm and tee off at 6:30 with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HgVpu_0bZWC4i200

Wednesday Worship

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Worship on Wednesdays! From August 4 through September 1, we will be adding a fourth worship service each week. Our hope is to include families who may be out of town or otherwise engaged on...

Learn More

Maxbass News Beat

Maxbass News Beat

Maxbass, ND
With Maxbass News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

