Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dunning, NE

Dunning events coming soon

Posted by 
Dunning Bulletin
Dunning Bulletin
 5 days ago

(DUNNING, NE) Dunning has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dunning:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GqHVX_0bZWC3pJ00

English Stand Up - Propaganda Comedy - Oliver Sotra *Heidelberg

Arnold, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 01:30 PM

Address: Brückenkopfstraße 1, 69120 Heidelberg

“One of the few rare talents who was born to be a Standup; they don’t make them like this often.” - Eddie Izzard

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xs9ao_0bZWC3pJ00

JV Football vs. Sandhills Valley @ Arnold

Arnold, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 405 N Haskell St, Arnold, NE

“People who work together will win, whether it be against complex football defenses, or the problems of modern society.” —Vince Lombardi Arnold Superintendent, Joel Morgan Arnold Principal, Chanc...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tfqdb_0bZWC3pJ00

Broken Bow Market on The Square

Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 424 S 8th Ave #4, Broken Bow, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 13 - September 16, 2021Thursdays, 10AM - 3PM Location:Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce,424 South 8th Ave Ste 4,Broken Bow

Learn More

Comments / 0

Dunning Bulletin

Dunning Bulletin

Dunning, NE
1
Followers
156
Post
85
Views
ABOUT

With Dunning Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broken Bow, NE
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Arnold, NE
City
Dunning, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Izzard
Person
Vince Lombardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ne#Ave Ste 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy