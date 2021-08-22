Dunning events coming soon

(DUNNING, NE) Dunning has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dunning:

English Stand Up - Propaganda Comedy - Oliver Sotra *Heidelberg Arnold, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 01:30 PM

Address: Brückenkopfstraße 1, 69120 Heidelberg

“One of the few rare talents who was born to be a Standup; they don’t make them like this often.” - Eddie Izzard

JV Football vs. Sandhills Valley @ Arnold Arnold, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 405 N Haskell St, Arnold, NE

“People who work together will win, whether it be against complex football defenses, or the problems of modern society.” —Vince Lombardi Arnold Superintendent, Joel Morgan Arnold Principal, Chanc...

Broken Bow Market on The Square Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 424 S 8th Ave #4, Broken Bow, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 13 - September 16, 2021Thursdays, 10AM - 3PM Location:Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce,424 South 8th Ave Ste 4,Broken Bow